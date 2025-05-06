Part-time Class IV workers having 7-year service to be made daily wagers

The Himachal Government has decided to convert part-time Class IV workers, who have completed seven years of continuous service as on March 31, 2025, into daily wagers in various departments.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

The Cabinet is likely to meet tomorrow again and can deliberate on issues like the enhancement of the retirement age of employees from 58 years to 59 years along other the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-committee on Resource Mobilisation.

The Cabinet approved the shifting of the office of the wildlife wing of the Forest Department to Dharamsala.

This is the second big office after that of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), which is being shifted from Shimla to Dharamsala.

The Cabinet also approved the shifting of the district jail from Mandi to the newly constructed building at Ner Chowk. The existing district jail premises in Mandi will be converted into an open jail for women inmates.

It gave approval to the Himachal Pradesh Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025, under the Revenue Department.

These rules would allow revenue courts to receive and process applications, appeals, revisions, reviews and other petitions online.

The Cabinet gave nod to the preparation of development plans for Special Areas of Chintpurni in Una district and Sarahan in Shimla district and the Bhota planning area in Hamirpur district to regulate unplanned growth of rural settlements and unchecked commercial development along the national highway.

The Cabinet approved new guidelines for the requisition of vacancies, the selection process and the issuance of appointment offers in various government departments.

It decided to constitute a Cabinet sub- committee to look into these aspects for future appointments.

It also sanctioned the allotment of 350 new stage carriage routes in the state as well as extra routes based on local demand, for the operation of 18-seater tempo travellers by private operators, to enhance public transport services.

The Cabinet approved the filling of 81 posts of Medical Officer, including 68 posts of Casualty Medical Officer and 13 posts in various other categories. It also sanctioned the recruitment of 18 qualified professionals in the Department of Forensic Services.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a commercial complex comprising two highrise buildings of 14 and 17 storeys at Chotta Shimla in the state capital to meet the growing administrative and commercial needs.

It also designated the Jal Shakti Department as the service provider on behalf of panchayats for the execution and maintenance of drinking water supply schemes under the 15th Finance Commission.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of 21 bighas at Changar Palasiyan in favour of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the expansion of AIIMS-Bilaspur, free of cost.

It also sanctioned the transfer of 52 bighas at Sarol in Chamba district to the Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education, for the functioning of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.