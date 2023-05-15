3 new traffic-cum-tourist-police stations to be set up on Kiratpur-Manali four-lane

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will set up three new traffic-cum-tourist-police stations (traffic-cum-tourist-police stations) on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane national highway to ensure better traffic management and road safety.

These police stations will be opened in Bilaspur, Mandi, and Kullu districts, which will be operated with an efficient traffic management system and a control room will also be set up in all the police stations.

Due to this, quick police assistance will be available in case of an accident, etc. on four-lane. For this, the concerned departments have also been instructed to prepare a detailed report about the work area of these police stations.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh said this while presiding over the review meeting of road safety aspects on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway.

Instructions to transport department to submit a report on the speed of vehicles in 5 days

The Chief Minister said that about 182 km of this 191 km long four-lane will pass through 3 districts Bilaspur, Mandi, and Kullu.

He said that the lack of funds will not be allowed to come in the way of the system being developed for the security of the passengers passing through this route and the establishment of police stations etc.

He instructed the Transport Department to submit its report in 5 days after taking stock of the speed limit of the vehicles through site inspection.

Trauma centers will be marked, and ambulance and recovery vehicles will also be arranged

The Chief Minister said that trauma centers would be marked on this four-lane road, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi and regional hospitals of the three districts.

This will ensure quick treatment to the affected in case of emergency. Along with this, arrangements for ambulance and recovery vehicles, etc. will also be made at certain places on this highway.

He also directed to increase the number of display boards related to the speed limit. He also urged the National Highways Authority of India to provide financial assistance for the Integrated Command Center.