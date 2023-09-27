Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Dharamshala, flowers will be showered with parachute

Shimla: The trophy of the Cricket World Cup to be held in the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala in the month of October has reached Dharamshala. The trophy reached Kangra airport at 8:30 a.m.

The World Cup trophy was welcomed with a band at the airport. After this, the trophy was brought in an open vehicle to Clear Chowk, where after the photoshoot, the World Cup trophy was brought to the Martyr Memorial.

At 10:15 in the morning, the trophy was kept for some time in the memorial built in the memory of the martyrs, and a photoshoot was done. At 11 o’clock the trophy was taken to Kotwali market. After keeping the trophy there for some time, it will be taken to the main square of McLeodganj in an open jeep.

At around 12 o’clock the trophy will go to Dalai Lama Temple. The trophy will be brought back to Kotwali by ropeway around 12.30 pm. From where the trophy will be brought to the Tea Garden at 1.30 pm after staying for some time in the premises of the Kunal Hotel.

The trophy will be placed in the cricket ground at 3 o’clock. During this, flowers will be showered on the trophy through parachute. A welcome program will be organized at 5 pm.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal will be the chief guest in the program. There will be grand fireworks along with laser show to welcome the trophy.