Airport project: Rival groups come face to face

The expansion of the Gaggal airport in Kangra district has brought groups supporting and opposing the project face to face. Shopkeepers of Gaggal, who are likely to be affected by the airport expansion as their lands may be acquired, held a protest march in Gaggal today.

We support the government’s efforts for the expansion of the Gaggal airport that will give a flip to the tourism industry in the Kangra region. Ashwani Bamba, President, Hotel Association of Dharamsala

Meanwhile, the Hotel Association of Dharamsala came out in support of the airport expansion. The association members were recently snubbed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for not supporting the government in its various endeavours.

President of the association Ashwani Bamba at a press conference here today said that the hoteliers of Dharamsala supported the government efforts for the expansion of the Gaggal airport that would give a flip to the tourism industry in the Kangra region. Vested interests, who are against the development of Kangra, were opposing the project, he added.

Hoteliers address the media in Dharamsala.

The shopkeepers and traders of Gaggal held a protest march demanding the expansion of the airport beyond the Manji river, as otherwise it would lead to their displacement.

Source : The Tribune

