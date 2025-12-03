Get ready for winter adventure! Shimla’s ice skating sessions to begin from December 4

Ice skating sessions at the historic Ice Skating Rink in Shimla are set to begin on December 4, following successful trial runs held on Wednesday.

Around 10 skaters participated in the trail session, after which the Shimla Ice Skating Club decided to commence regular sessions from Thursday.

Rajat Malhotra, General Secretary of the club, said, “Only morning sessions will be held for now. Evening sessions will start once day temperatures dip further and the ice quality improves.”

“We are also planning to organise a skating carnival in the last week of December if the weather permits,” he added.