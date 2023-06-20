The Electric Bus Starts from Manali to Rohtang, Hire Only Rs 500

Shimla: There is news of relief for thousands of tourists who have reached Manali for sightseeing. HRTC has started electric bus services from Manali to Rohtang Pass.

These buses are being operated on the orders of Corporation NGT. Six buses left for Rohtang Pass from Manali on Monday. Visitors can marvel at the buffer resistance of Rohtang for only Rs 500.

It is a matter of relief that with the commencement of the corporation’s electric bus service, tourists will no longer have to worry about permits. Also thousands of rupees for taxis will not come with them.

Travelers can now easily book their seats at Manali Bus St. and board the car to travel to the scenic Rohtang destination in 13,050 minutes.

These corporation buses leave from 7:30 am to 10:00 am. In the first phase, the operation of six buses has been started from the corporation.

If the demand of tourists is increasing, then the number of buses will also be reduced. Presently these buses are plying from Manali to Rohtang Pass only.

HRTC Kullu Regional Manager DK Narang said that the corporation has started electric buses for the Manali-Rohtang Pass for the convenience of the commuters. Six buses were sent on Monday and 25 passengers can travel in one bus.

With the introduction of electric buses for Rohtang Pass, tourists will not need to take permits. Tourists visiting Manali go to Rohtang to see the snow.

For this 51-kilometer long route, on the orders of NGT, first of all it is necessary to take permit for small size.

Due to online facility, taking permit is not an easy task for anyone. On the other hand, if Rohtang will be taken by a taxi with the permit, then thousands of rupees will be hired. At the same time, on the orders of NGT, only 1200 vehicles can go to Rohtang in a day.