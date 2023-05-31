Fourlane Update: PM can Inaugurate the Fourlane anytime after June 15

Shimla: Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane, which is very important from strategic and tourism point of view, is almost completely ready. All the tunnels of this four-lane till Ner Chowk have been opened for traffic.

The work of both phases from Pandoh to Kullu has been completed. Meanwhile, the central government has started preparations for the inauguration of the four-lane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can inaugurate the four-laning in Himachal any time after June 15. The governor will inspect the entire four-lane on Wednesday. Where there is any shortcoming in the construction work, it is a complete review.

This visit of the Governor is being directly linked to the preparations for the opening ceremony of the Fourlane. There is a Congress government in the state.

Seeing this, it is being told that being the representative of the central government, the relative governor will review the preparations for the four-lane. He is not sure whether the opening of the four-lane is possible in June.

Further work will be done only after the opinion of the Governor. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has also given a clear indication to the Prime Minister regarding the opening of four lanes.

According to Jairam Thakur, he urged the PM and Union Minister Gadkari for the inauguration of the four-lane, and his words were also accepted.

Anytime after June 15, any Chief Minister can come to Himachal for four lanes. The Prime Minister will decide whether the inauguration ceremony will be held in Kullu or Bilaspur.