Monsoon session from September 7

Amidst persistent demands by the Opposition, the government has decided to hold a 10-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha from September 7 to 18.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today notified the session. Speaker Vipin Parmar disclosed that there would be 10 sittings in all, while September 10 had been reserved as private member day.

The Opposition, led by CLP Mukesh Agnihotri, had been demanding the monsoon session, which is normally held in August. However due to the Covid pandemic, the session got delayed but now a relatively longer session will be held.

The session is likely to be a stormy affair with the Congress accusing the BJP government of failing to tackle the pandemic. “It is mandatory to convene the session and mandatory to hold a minimum of 35 sittings. We had made a request to convene the session,” said Agnihotri.

He said issues like failure of the government in tackling the Covid outbreak, alleged corruption, over 500 suicides since the Covid outbreak, huge job loss and violation of social-distancing norms would be raised.

“In the last six months, the government has tried to crush dissenting voices amounting to the murder of democracy, whether it was BJP leaders or the bureaucracy,” he said.

He said a minister, vice- chairmen, several BJP leaders and those from the CM staff had been infected, which in itself is a proof of the level of callousness at every level. The issue of land mafia being active, including huge land purchase by a minister, will be raised in the House.

It was on March 23 that the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha was abruptly suspended with sudden surge in number of Covid positive persons.

Source: The Tribune

Comments

comments