Heavy rainfall predicted from tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive spells of heavy rainfall from July 26 onwards as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for several districts from July 26 to 28.

During this period, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places of the state. The department has mentioned that light to moderate rain will continue to occur across the state till July 30.

During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C while minimum temperatures will remain normal.

Meanwhile, monsoon activity in the state was normal during the last 24 hours as the state received light to moderate rain at many places of the state.

Nagrota Surian in Kangra district received 50 mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Naina Devi which recorded 30 mm rain.

Nahan received 28.1 mm, Kasauli 18 mm, Chamba 12 mm, Shimla 9.4 mm, Palampur 7.4 mm, Dharamsala 6.1 mm and Kangra 5.8 mm.

Also, maximum temperatures were in the range of 17°C to 35°C during the past 24 hours while minimum temperatures were in the range of 11°C to 26°C.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C, Dharamsala (30.1°C), Manali (26.2°C), Dalhousie (23.4°C), Kangra (32°C), Mandi (33.6°C), Kalpa (23°C), Nahan (29.1°C), Bhuntar and Sundernagar (33.6°C each), Solan (31°C), Bilaspur (35.6°C), Hamirpur (33.2°C), Chamba (29.9°C), Kufri and Narkanda (21.1°C each), Reckong Peo (28.2°C) and Kasauli (27.4°C).