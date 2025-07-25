Mandi woman boxer completes 600-km Kanwar yatra on foot

A state-level boxer has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to complete the 600-km Kanwar yatra on foot, by carrying Ganga water from Gaumukh to her hometown.

Kritika Thakur (21), who hails from Derdu village in Mandi district, undertook the challenging pilgrimage for the second consecutive year during the month of Sawan.

After successfully completing the Kanwar yatra from Haridwar to Sundernagar in 2024, she had resolved to test her strength and devotion further this year by trekking from Gaumukh in Uttarakhand

She concluded her journey by performing the ‘jalabhishek’ of the Shivling at the Omkareshwar Temple at her village using the Ganga water she carried on foot.

Her family members said the entire village gathered to witness the culmination of her pilgrimage.

Kritika said, “Nothing is difficult if you are determined. My father, who has been going on the yatra for the past 11 years, is my inspiration.”

Kritika was accompanied by her father, uncles, and other villagers on the yatra this year. Kritika is a second year student of BA (Physical Education) at MLSM College, Sundernagar, and also a state-level boxer.

In her school, she had won a silver medal thrice and is continuing with boxing in her college. She wishes to join the Army.