Ghandal bridge will be built on Shimla-Mataur NH

Shimla: The construction of Ghandal bridge on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway will start soon. NHAI officials have stepped up preparations for the repair of the bridge. This most important bridge on the National Highway has been damaged twice.

After the bridge was damaged about two years ago, an alternative bailey bridge was constructed here, but in a gap of two years the bridge has been damaged once again and due to this the traffic on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway has come to a standstill.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has diverted the traffic from the main road to rural roads. Vehicles going from Shimla towards Mandi, Kangra are using Kanda-Panesh-Roogda-Galog route from Kanda Mor while vehicles coming from Mandi or Kangra are using 16 Mile-Dhami-Mandri-Bhagpur-Devnagar-Ghanhatti route.

Light vehicles are reaching Shimla via Bangra Gali-Upper Jhakri-Sadan-Pakki Bawdi, but due to the narrowness of these routes, the drivers are facing difficulties in movement.

Along with this, an additional journey of 15 to 20 kilometers has to be done. Now Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has issued necessary instructions for the repair of the bridge.

Vikramaditya Singh inspected the Ghandal bridge on Wednesday. He has given necessary guidelines to the officials of the National Highways Authority of India present on the occasion.

NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit said that the Ghandal bridge has been inspected by NHAI engineers. Traffic will be restored on this bridge in the next 48 hours.