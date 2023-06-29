Himachal heavy rain alert, many roads stalled, power transformers and drinking water schemes also affected

Shimla: Yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in many parts of Himachal Pradesh today. The weather is bad in Shimla and surrounding areas.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is likely to remain bad in the state till July 4.

On the other hand, 51.0 mm of rain was recorded in Shimla city, 44.0 in Mashobra, 40.2 mm in Ghamrur of Kangra on Wednesday night.

28 roads, 72 power transformers, 33 drinking water schemes are affected by landslides at various places.

minimum temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 17.0, Sundernagar 21.1, Bhuntar 20.6, Kalpa 13.6, Dharamshala 19.4, Una 24.4, Nahan 21.4, Keylong 11.0, Palampur 19.5, Solan 21.0, Manali 15.5, Kangra 22.3, Mandi 21.1, Bilaspur 22.0, Hamir Pur 23.9, Chamba 20.9 , Dalhousie 14.6, Jubbarhatti 20.2, Kufri 14.8, Kukumseri 11.7, Narkanda 13.1, Bharmour 14.0, Reckong Peo 16.0, Seubagh 19.0, Dhaulakuan 25.0, Barthin 23.3, Mashobra 16.3, Paonta Sahib 25.0 And Dehra Gopipur recorded 22.0 degree Celsius.