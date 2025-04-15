Himachal CM dedicates projects worth crores to public in Chamba

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated a series of developmental projects worth crores of rupees to the residents of Pangi during his visit to the area in Chamba district today.

In Killar, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for various projects, including the construction of residential quarters for the Agriculture Department at Killar Pangi at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore, additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School Luj and Government Senior Secondary School Mindhal.

He also laid the foundation stone for a sub-market yard in Killar worth Rs 2.13 crore, a new office building for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) at a cost of Rs 49.42 lakh, health sub-centres at Rei and Hudan tehsil, each with a budget of Rs 1.99 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects, including the Mini Secretariat building at Killar constructed at a cost of Rs 20.88 crore, ITI building at Killar worth Rs 5.62 crore, a bus stand in Killar built with an expenditure of Rs 5.29 crore and an alternative approach road to the bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore. He also inaugurated the 50-bed Civil Hospital at Killar built at a cost of Rs 19.83 crore.

The Chief Minister also launched an ATM facility of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in Killar and participated in a tree plantation programme within the premises of the Public Works Department Rest House.

On his arrival in Killar, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed by local residents. The Chief Minister landed at the Dharwas helipad where locals dressed in traditional attire greeted him enthusiastically. Representatives from various panchayats honoured him at the helipad and brought their concerns to his attention.

Assuring the people of prompt redress to their issues, Sukhu said the state government was committed to the development of tribal areas. He announced Rs 25 lakh each for the construction of Mahila Mandal Bhawans in Dharwas and Lunj. Additionally, he announced Rs 10 lakh for the completion of another Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Lunj and Rs 1 lakh each for three Mahila Mandals for purchasing necessary equipment.

Encouraging residents to establish solar power plants on private land, the Chief Minister said, “The state government will offer a 5 per cent interest subsidy for setting up solar energy projects ranging from 250 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas. In non-tribal regions, projects between 250 KW and 1 MW will receive 4 per cent interest subsidy, while larger projects exceeding 1 MW will be eligible for 3 per cent interest subsidy,” he said.

The Chief Minister will stay overnight in Killar and preside over the state-level Himachal Day celebrations scheduled for Tuesday. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Sunder Thakur and others also accompanied the CM to Chamba.