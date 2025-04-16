Flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti leaves 66 security personnel stranded

A flash flood near Jungle Camp, 8 km from Tindi police post in Lahaul and Spiti, left 66 security personnel—29 women constables and 37 constables—travelling in two IRBN buses and three HRTC buses stranded, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Keylong DSP Raj Kumar, the incident was reported by Tindi police post incharge to the SP office on Tuesday.

Responding promptly, a rescue team from Tindi police post, along with personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), was sent to the location.

“Upon reaching the site, it was found that the water flow was very strong, making it impossible to clear the road or resume vehicular movement during the night.

The rescue team ensured that all stranded personnel were safely evacuated using BRO vehicles,” he added.

“They have been given shelter at the Forest Rest House at Tindi and the BRO Camp,” the DSP said.

He said that once the road condition improved by morning, they would be sent to their respective destinations.