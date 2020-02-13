Thakur: Bir-Billing to be adventure sports hub

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today started his winter sojourn to Kangra from the Baijnath Assembly constituency.

While addressing a public rally, he said Bir-Billing would be developed as an adventure sports destination under the ADB funding and the ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme.

Thakur announced that a Jal Shakti division would be opened at Baijnath. He inaugurated and dedicated works worth about Rs 50 crore in the Baijnath Assembly constituency yesterday.

He said the state had witnessed unprecedented development during the last two years, which was possible due to the love and affection of the people. He said Congress leaders could not digest the massive mandate given by the people of the state to the BJP.

He said the people of Kangra district were fortunate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the district twice in two years.

During the Investor’s Meet, the Prime Minister had even urged entrepreneurs to invest in the state while guaranteeing them the best environment for investment.

Thakur said the state government had launched the Him Care scheme to cover 22 lakh people who were not covered under Ayushmann Bharat.

He said to date, over 58,000 people had benefitted under the scheme and over Rs 58 crore had been spent under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said as many as 181 Jan Manch programmes had been organised across the state. More than 90 per cent of these complaints were redressed on the spot and the remaining complaints were forwarded to the departments concerned, he claimed.

He said the state government had provided an NOC to the Government of India for the upgrade of the Ayurvedic College, Paprola, to the level of AIIMS. He announced Rs 1.50 crore for an auditorium at the Paprola college and the opening of a police post at Bir.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Geriatric Care at Ayurvedic College, Paprola, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 8.38 crore.

Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said the Ayurvedic College, Paprola, was a gift from former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and the present Chief Minister was ensuring it was upgraded to AIIMS of Ayurveda.

