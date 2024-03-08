Modi’s big gift on International Women’s Day, read full news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on International Women’s Day and that this will significantly reduce the financial burden on millions of families across the country, especially the women power of the country will benefit from it.

Shri Modi wrote in his post on social media X that today on Women’s Day, our government has decided to reduce the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 100. This will significantly reduce the financial burden on millions of families across the country, especially our women power will benefit from this.

He further said that by making LPG more affordable we aim to ensure the well-being of families and a healthy environment. This is in line with our commitment to empower women and ensure ease of living for them.

A day before this, on Thursday, the Central Government announced to increase the subsidy to poor women by Rs 300 per LPG cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme for the next financial year. In October last year, the government had increased the subsidy on 14.2 kg cylinders from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per refill for up to 12 refills per year.