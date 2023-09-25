Preparation to run train from Kalka to Taradevi, trial today

Shimla: After Solan, there is a plan to run railway trains till Taradevi on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway route. For this, the train will be trialled by the technical team of Railways on Monday.

Senior railway officials say that if this trial is successful then the operation of the train from Kalka to Taradevi will start from Tuesday. Railways plans to run two special trains between Kalka and Taradevi on September 26.

The first train from Kalka will depart from Kalka at 4:30 a.m. and reach Taradevi at 8:45 a.m. The train timetable has been released by the Railways on Saturday.

While the running of this train after a long time will boost tourism, the local people will also get the facility of rail travel.

People from many rural areas including Kanoh, ahead of Kandaghat railway station, use the rail route to go to Shimla, but they are facing problems due to the road being blocked for a long time.

The work of restoration of the railway route between Taradevi and Shimla is also going on at a fast pace. Railways aims to restore connectivity to Shimla by September 30.

It may be noted that recently, Railways had started operating two special trains between Kalka and Solan from 20th September.

For this, the Railways conducted a trial on the rail route from Kalka to Solan last Monday, which was successful.

train timetable

Train number 04506 will depart from Kalka Railway Station at 4:30 a.m. and reach Tara Devi at 8:45 a.m. In return, train number 04505 will depart from Tara Devi Railway Station at 11 a.m. and reach Kalka at 4:15 p.m.

The second train number 04516 will depart from Kalka station at 12:10 pm and reach Tara Devi at 4:40 pm. This train number 04515 will leave from Tara Devi at 6:40 pm and will reach Kalka at 11:05 p.m.