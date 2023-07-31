Yellow alert for rain in ten districts; Department’s forecast, Amber will show strict attitude on August 3

Shimla: The rainy season in Himachal is not going to stop yet. According to the Meteorological Department, it will be cloudy till August 5. Heavy rains are expected in many areas of the state till August 3.

Yellow alert is on for all the districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. In such a situation, people have been asked to stay away from rivers and drains.

According to the Meteorological Center, 50 mm of rain has been recorded in Kasauli in Solan district, 30 mm in Shimla’s Mashobra, 30 mm in Pandoh, Dharamshala, Khadrala and Saharan.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, a loss of Rs 5,657 crore has been incurred in the state so far.

187 people died, 218 injured and 34 missing due to rain in the state. Landslides have damaged 699 houses and 7093 buildings. There have been 71 incidents of landslides and 51 incidents of floods in the monsoon.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, 409 roads including two NH are still closed in the state.