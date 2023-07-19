Aani’s Gungi village came in danger due to the crack of the hill, the administration got seven houses vacated

Shimla: Due to incessant rains, Ani’s Gungi village has also come under threat of heavy landslides. The villagers are in complete fear of the danger looming over the village. Police and administration have reached the spot.

Tehsildar Dalip Sharma has got seven houses threatened by landslides vacated and the people living there have been instructed to take shelter in other places till the danger is over. He said that the local police administration is standing with them to deal with the situation.

The police administration team along with MLA, Councilors and SDO Public Works Department Gyan Bharti reached the affected village and took stock of the relief and rescue work.