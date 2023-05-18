Toilets to be built on 15 hectares of land on the Parwanoo-Shimla Four-lane, Central Government told the High Court

The Central Government has told the High Court to build toilets on 15 hectares of land on the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane.

For this, the forest land has been transferred to the National Highway Authority in June and a final decision will be taken on this in the month’s meeting.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virendra Singh has fixed the hearing of the PIL on June 28.

After hearing the matter in the month of March, the High Court had ordered the NHI to prepare a DPR for providing roadside toilets etc. within three months, so that the construction could be started before the monsoon.

Even four years ago, the court was told that the central government has mortgaged Rs 1490.65 lakh for providing basic facilities to the passengers on national and state highways across the state.

The court was told that the Central Government owed the old amount for constructing toilets and providing other facilities on the banks of the NH and the tourism department of the government has to take the responsibility of maintaining it.

The court was also told that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Himachal Pradesh has been credited by the World Bank with an amount of Rs 9,000 crore.

The court had ordered the Chief Secretary of the state to tell the court through an affidavit that what options are open to the national and income travelers regarding the basic progress.