On Friday morning, an HRTC bus went out of control and overturned in the middle of the road in Sarkaghat of Mandi district. About 5 to 6 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. Some people travelling in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred near Bhalyara village. According to the information, at the time of the accident, this HRTC bus was going from Jamni towards Sarkaghat, during this time this accident occurred. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident is said to be a technical fault.