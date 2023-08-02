Clouds rained in Himachal for the seventh time in 122 years, many records were broken

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, which has been facing the natural calamity of heavy rains, floods, and cloudbursts, received a cloudburst in July for the seventh time in 122 years. According to the data from the year 1901 to 2023, for the first time in the 21st century, there has been heavy rain in July this year.

In the year 2023, after 43 years, the state received more than 400 mm of rain in July. Earlier in the years 1914, 1925, 1946, 1949, 1958, and 1982, there was excess rainfall in July.

In 24 hours, the record of 96 years of heavy rains in Una, 72 in Keylong, and 52 in Manali was broken.

Una received 228 mm of rain on July 9 this year. Earlier on July 22, 1927, there was 224 mm of rain. This time on July 9, Manali received 131 mm of rain.

Earlier on July 9, 1971, there was 105 mm of rain. Keylong received 83 mm of cloud cover on 9 July. Earlier on July 28, 1951, there was 78 mm of rain. Records of 57 years were also broken in Rohru of Shimla district, 50 in Pachhad of Sirmaur, and 27 years in Nadaun of Hamirpur.

Highest rainfall for the first time in eight districts

Eight districts Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur received maximum rainfall in July for the first time. Bilaspur received 459 mm of rain, Chamba 484, Kinnaur 197, Kullu 476, Lahaul-Spiti 156, Shimla 584, Sirmaur 1,097 and Solan 735 mm.

It rained for the second time in July in Hamirpur and Mandi. This time Hamirpur received 479 mm of rain and Mandi 546 mm. Earlier in the year 2006, Hamirpur received 482 mm of rain and in 2005, Mandi received 561 mm of rain.

Kangra and Una received maximum rainfall for the third time in July. Kangra received 654 mm of rain this time, earlier in 2021 it received 758 mm of rain. This time 410 mm of clouds rained in Una. Earlier in 2015 it was 513 mm.

Year of July rainfall in millimeters

1914 495

1925 450

1946 462

1949 548

1958 452

1980 477

2023 437

Monsoon and Western Disturbance remain active together

Monsoon was very active in the state in July this year. Meanwhile, Western Disturbance also entered the state. The height of Western Disturbance was also less in the state. Strong winds from the Bay of Bengal were also active. The combination of all these factors has resulted in heavy rains.