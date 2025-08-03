Kiratpur-Manali highway restored to one-way traffic at Pandoh in Mandi

The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway was restored to one-way traffic between Mandi and Kullu, at Kainchi Mod in the Pandoh area of Mandi district yesterday.

The highway was blocked following a massive landslide triggered by continuous rainfall yesterday morning.

Traffic movement had halted and a large number of heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were stranded following the landslide.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had managed to temporarily restore the highway late last evening but it was blocked again shortly afterwards, as fresh debris fell on it.

This morning, NHAI teams resumed clearance operations with the support of heavy machinery and restored one-way traffic on the highway at Kainchi Mod.

Police personnel were deployed at the disruption point to regulate and monitor traffic. Stranded vehicles finally left for their destinations after the highway was opened for one-way traffic.

However, more than 172 internal roads in Mandi district are still blocked due to landslides, fallen trees and damaged infrastructure. The road blockades have severely affected transportation services in the rural and hilly areas of the district.

Besides, 74 water supply schemes are disrupted in different parts of Mandi district, leading to an acute shortage of water.

The authorities concerned are working on a war footing to restore essential services but continuing rainfall is hampering their efforts.

Meanwhile, district officials have urged local residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

The teams of the Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti Department and the local administration are actively engaged in road clearance and infrastructure repair work.

The district administration has assured people that all efforts are being made to restore connectivity and essential services at the earliest.