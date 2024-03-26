Himachal: National Chess Competition will be start from March 29 in Dharamshala

Money will be showered on players in the National Chess Competition at Indoor Stadium Dharamshala. The participant securing first position in the men’s and women’s categories will receive a prize money of Rs 1.25 lakh. The competition will be held from March 29 to April 4 at the Indoor Stadium in Dharamshala. Chess Federation of India Joint Secretary Sanjeev Thakur has also inspected the place along with the team. The responsibility of preparations was also entrusted to the State Chess Association.

The 43rd national team chess competition for men and 21st for women will be held in Dharamshala from March 29 to April 4. In this, Grand Masters from about 25 states of the country will showcase their talent. More than 200 Grand Masters and other players will participate in the competition. In the chess competition to be held in 9 rounds, prizes will be given to the players finishing in the first ten places. An amount of Rs. 1.25 lakh each will be given to the participant who secures first place in the women’s and men’s category in the competition. The participant standing second will be honored with Rs 1 lakh and the participant standing third will be honored with Rs 75 thousand.

Apart from this, 60 thousand rupees will be given for fourth place, 50 thousand rupees for fifth place, 30 thousand rupees for sixth place, 20 thousand rupees for seventh place, 20 thousand rupees for eighth place, 10 thousand rupees for ninth place and ten thousand rupees will be given to the tenth-place participant. All India Chess Federation Joint Secretary Sanjeev Thakur said that such a national competition is being organized for the first time in Dharamshala. In this, more than 200 grand masters and players from 25 states will come to Dharamshala. The first winner of the competition will be honored with a prize of Rs 10 lakh.