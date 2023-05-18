5291 posts of TGT and other categories will be filled in Elementary Education Department

Shimla: In the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, it was decided to fill 5291 vacant posts of TGT and other categories in Elementary Education Department.

These include 1070 posts for TGT (Arts), 776 for TGT (Non-Medical), 430 for TGT (Medical), 494 for Shastri and 2521 for JBT teachers.

Giving information about the decisions of the cabinet, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that all these recruitments will be done through commission and batch-wise. This decision will play a far-reaching role in providing quality education to students and meeting the shortage of teachers.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up 28 posts of Medical Officer (Dental) in the Department of Dental Health Services. It was also decided that if there are no posts of Medical Officer (Dental) in any civil hospital or community health center, then these posts will be created and filled there.

It was also decided in the meeting to fill four posts of surveyor and two posts of District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs in the Industries Department.

The Cabinet gave its approval to notify ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana-2023’ to encourage self-employment and provide livelihood by promoting entrepreneurship of local youth.

E-taxis, e-trucks and e-buses, dental facilities, and fisheries activities have been brought under the scheme. This scheme will replace the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana.

In this project, special equipment will also be there to prepare data in view of taking quick action against the culprits, which will increase the revenue of the state.

In the meeting, with a view to giving one-time relief to the defaulters of Passenger and Goods Tax (Passenger and Goods Tax) till June 30, 2023, the cabinet approved the waiver of penalty and interest on Passenger and Goods Tax (PGT).

In Himachal Pradesh, it is the aim of the state government to recover the basic amount of PGT from the goods carriers to implement special road tax in lieu of PGT. The Cabinet gave its approval to transfer government land in the name of the Railway Department for construction of Nangal Dam to Talwara railway line.

The Cabinet approved Draft Development Plan for Hatkoti Special Area in the Shimla district and Draft Development Plan for Mehatpur Planning Area in Una district.

The Cabinet decided to shift eight-gram panchayats from Jal Shakti Mandal Matiyana to Jal Shakti Mandal No-1 Kasumpti in Shimla district for the convenience of the people.

13 Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in the first phase

The Cabinet decided to open one Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding School in each assembly constituency of the State to provide quality education to the children.

In the first phase, 13 sites have been identified and construction activities will start soon.