Mandi: Water level up in Beas after heavy rainfall, safety advisory issued

Water level in the Beas river has risen significantly following continuous heavy rainfall in the Kullu and Mandi districts over the past 24 hours.

The sudden surge in water volume has prompted the local administration to issue a safety advisory, urging residents and tourists to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying areas.

According to officials, persistent rains in the upper reaches of Kullu and Mandi have led to increased inflow in the Beas and its tributaries. The situation is being closely monitored by the district disaster management authorities.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan, “Due to rainfall and rise in river levels, people are strictly advised not to venture near riverbanks for their own safety.

We have deployed teams to monitor the situation and announcements are being made in vulnerable areas to alert the public.”

Tourists visiting the region have also been advised to exercise caution. Many visitors, unaware of the local weather patterns, often camp or gather near the river for recreational activities.

The administration has appealed to hotels and travel agencies to inform their guests about the current risk and follow all safety protocols.

Authorities have also put warning signboards along key stretches of the river and directed police and home guard personnel to patrol riverbank areas to prevent any mishaps.