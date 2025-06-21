Heavy rain to continue in state till June 27

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till June 27, as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued both orange and yellow alerts.

While the orange weather warning has been issued for June 22, 23, 25 and 26, indicating heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of the state, a yellow weather warning has also been issued for June 24 and 27, predicting heavy rain at isolated places.

According to the State’s Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to persist at many locations across the state from June 22 to 27, with a few spells of heavy rain at isolated places on June 22, 24, and 27, and one or two spells of very heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 23, 25 and 26.

While minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain normal over the next four to five days, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3°C to 4°C till June 23, followed by a fall of 3°C to 4°C on June 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rain at many locations during the past 24 hours. Visibility in the state capital was also affected due to dense fog, causing disruption in the smooth movement of vehicular traffic.

Minimum temperatures across the state ranged from 12°C to 26°C, with no significant change observed. However, maximum temperatures were down by 3°C to 4°C and remained in the range of 19°C to 34°C during the past 24 hours.

Shimla, the state capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 22°C, while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 28°C, 26°C, 22.5°C and 23.4°C, respectively.

The maximum temperature in Solan was 29.5°C, Mandi 27.8°C, Kangra 29.1°C, Chamba 28.6°C, Bilaspur 31.5°C, Kalpa 27.7°C, Kufri 19°C, Nahan 31.3°C, Bhuntar 32°C, Sundernagar 27.9°C, Narkanda 17.9°C and Reckong Peo 31.8°C. Keylong recorded 26.4°C.

With a maximum temperature of 34°C, Una was the hottest place in the state, while Kukumseri village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 11.8°C.