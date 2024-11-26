Dehra will become one of the most developed constituencies: Kamlesh

“Dehra will become one of the most developed Assembly constituencies of the state. To make it happen, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally monitoring developmental projects in the constituency and taking feedback from officials,” said MLA Kamlesh Thakur while interacting with local people in Bankhandi gram panchayat and Kallar in Dehra on Monday.

A confident looking Kamlesh said that during the Dehra Assembly byelections, the people of the area had reposed faith in the Sukhu government and elected her as MLA. “Development works worth Rs 300 crore are underway in Dehra. Important projects related to road, water, electricity, health, education and tourism development are under implementation in the constituency,” she added.

Kamlesh assured people of providing funds for a primary health centre (PHC) building at Bankhandi. She said that a 33 KV substation had been established at Haripur, to empower Bankhandi and put a permanent end to electricity-related complaints in the panchayat. She directed the Jal Shakti Department to provide a water connection for a crematorium at Mayol panchayat within two months. The MLA listened to public problems in Bankhandi and Kallar panchayats and resolved them on the spot.

Kamlesh along with Vijay Kumar, pradhan of Bankhandi gram panchayat, paid obeisance at Mata Baglamukhi temple. Haripur Tehsildar Suresh Kumar; DFO, Dehra, Sunny Verma; Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Suresh Walia; Executive Engineer, Power Department, Anish Thakur; Kallar gram panchayat pradhan Surendra Parashar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.