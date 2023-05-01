Toll Tax- Digital & Cash payment facility will be available on Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane from June

Shimla:Toll tax collection will start on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane from June and the drivers will also have to lose their pockets.

Vehicles will be able to go ahead on the four-lane only after paying the toll in Moda, Punjab. After this, there will be another toll plaza at Baloh on the border of Mandi and Bilaspur.

There will be a facility to make digital and cash payments on tolls. The work of both the toll plazas on the four-lane is almost complete. These toll plazas will be of seven lanes.

Five lanes will have the facility of fast tag and cash payment, while two lanes will be for emergency vehicles and toll-exempt vehicles. Equipment, CCTV cameras, etc. have been installed at the toll plaza.

NHAI will tender from Delhi itself to collect tax on toll. After this, the rates of toll tax will also be fixed. Its process has also started.

Most importantly, the vehicles going from Shimla to Hamirpur will not have to pay any toll on this four-lane.

Vehicles going from Shimla towards Hamirpur will use four-lane from Nauni to Bhaged. No toll barrier is being installed in a stretch of about 15 km.

On the other hand, Varun Chari, director of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane, said that preparations are on to start both the toll plazas on the four-lane in June.

NHAI will tender it from Delhi. The work of both the plazas has been completed.

Rain and landslides are creating obstacles in construction work

Kiratpur-Nerchowk has been announced to be opened for traffic by May 15. But the incessant rains are becoming a hindrance in the ongoing work between Zakatkhana and Garamora.

A major landslide has happened recently near Tunnel No-2 Baghchhal. On this part, the work of laying coal tar on four-lane and construction of bridge is going on.

According to director Varun Chari, if it continues to rain like this, there may be a delay in starting traffic completely on the four-lane.

Related Posts