Kiratpur-Manali NH will be Restored Soon, NHAI launches 134 machines

Shimla: NHAI has unloaded heavy machinery on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway. NHAI has set a target of restoring this National Highway in the next 48 hours.

The work of restoring the National Highway has been started on a war footing. The National Highway is being reconstructed after a meeting with the member secretary of NHAI, who arrived from Delhi.

Several parts of the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway have entirely disappeared at four places between Kullu and Pandoh. In the last 24 hours, NHAI has opened traffic from Manali to Raison Bridge on the left bank, while from Raison Bridge to Kullu on the right bank of the Beas River.

Vehicles are able to move out from Manali using this route. In the next 48 hours, NHAI has unloaded 134 machines to connect the National Highway between Kullu and Pandoh.

These include 49 JCBs, 57 tippers, 14 loaders, four drill jumbo rocks, six hydra, two graders, and two blasting machines. On the other hand, NHAI restored the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway on Wednesday.