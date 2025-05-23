Neglect and dust: Incomplete road project in Dehra Gopipur sparks anger

The slow pace of construction on the Do-Sarka-Khabli-Piasa road in Dehra Gopipur tehsil has become a serious cause of concern for local residents, as the construction company continues to ignore the norms set by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD).

Several stretches remain half-completed, making daily travel a struggle and affecting the health and livelihood of the villagers.

Residents expressed their frustration, pointing out that the constant dust from the unfinished road is causing respiratory and eye ailments. “The contractor never sprays water on the road,” they said. “The dust settles inside homes and shops along the stretch, making life unbearable.”

At several under-construction culverts, large potholes have been left open, posing danger to vehicles and pedestrians alike. Locals claim these are seldom filled, despite repeated complaints.

Rajinder Kumar, who runs a small shop near Khabli, said the villagers have repeatedly urged both the contractor and the PWD to control the dust by spraying water on the road. “No action has been taken.

Now that summer is here, the problem has worsened,” he added. “People are facing breathing issues due to the dust-laden air.”

According to residents, the road widening was completed nearly two months ago, but bitumen is yet to be laid. As a result, a thick layer of dust continues to hang over the area, severely impacting the quality of life.

Villagers are now demanding immediate intervention by the authorities to ensure the contractor follows construction norms and completes the project without further delay.