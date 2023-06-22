Yellow-orange alert of heavy rain for three days in the state

Shimla: Heavy rain alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for three days. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm on June 24 and 26 in many parts of the state.

At the same time, Orange Alert has been issued for 25 June. At the same time, after 10:30 am on Thursday, it rained heavily in the capital Shimla.

The city is covered with a white sheet of smog. On the other hand, 67.0 mm of rain was recorded in Jogindernagar, Kataula 52.2, Pandoh 36.0, and Una Nangal Dam 15.2 mm on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, the plains are facing humid heat. Una recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

minimum temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 18.9, Sundernagar 24.0, Bhuntar 22.0, Kalpa 13.2, Dharamshala 23.2, Una 25.0, Nahan 22.1, Keylong 11.0, Palampur 22.0, Solan 20.8, Manali 16.6, Kangra 26.5, Mandi 23.3, Bilaspur 22.0, Chamba 22.8, Dalhousie 10.6 , Jubbarhatti 20.0, Kukumseri 10.9, Seubagh 21.5, Dhaulakuan 27.9, Barthin 25.8, Mashobra 17.8, Paonta Sahib 28.0, Sarahan 19.5 and Dehragopipur recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius.