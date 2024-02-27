Accused who absconded after killing a young man on Mall Road, arrested from Sirsa

Shimla Police has arrested the accused who murdered a young man with a machete in front of the police reporting room on Mall Road in Shimla. Shimla Police team has arrested the murder accused from Sirsa, Haryana.

The accused is being caught and brought to Shimla. It is being told that after committing the murder, the accused went into hiding during the farmers’ movement in Sirsa.

The accused had fled from the spot after committing the murder of the youth in front of the police reporting room on Shimla Mall Road.

The accused then attacked the young man several times with a blunt weapon in front of the police reporting room, leaving him bleeding. The accused entered the restaurant at midnight and after vandalizing it, attacked a 21-year-old employee of the restaurant with a sharp weapon.

The employee died in this incident. It is being told that the accused had come intending to steal from the shop and murdered the young man working in the restaurant.

The entire incident of the murder of the youth has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the restaurant. The police identified the accused by scanning the CCTV footage at midnight, after which the accused was arrested from Sirsa.

Three teams of Shimla Police were formed to arrest the accused. The police team under the leadership of SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi took action and after much effort arrested the accused from Sirsa.