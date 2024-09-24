Kangana Ranaut urges reinstatement of farm laws for farmers’ prosperity

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has advocated for the reintroduction of the contentious farm laws, emphasising their importance for farmers’ welfare.

At Gohar’s local fair closing ceremony, Ranaut stated, “Farmers are the nation’s development pillars. I urge them to demand the laws’ reinstatement for their greater interest.”

Ranaut expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. She argued that restoring the laws would ensure farmers’ financial stability and growth, benefiting the agricultural sector.

The three farm laws, initially introduced to enhance farmers’ welfare, were repealed following widespread protests. Ranaut noted that opposition was mainly limited to a few states.

Kangana Ranaut’s remarks come at a crucial time when India’s agricultural community faces numerous challenges, including market access and pricing issues. As an MP, her appeal is expected to revive discussions on the contentious issue of agricultural reforms, a critical topic in Indian politics.