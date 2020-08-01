Lockdown extended till Aug 31

The government today extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 though it allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. However, all educational institutions and inter-state public transport would continue to remain closed.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Department of Revenue today issued the orders extending the lockdown till August 31. All places of worship would open after the issuance of the standard operating procedure (SOP). Yoga institutes and gyms would be allowed to open according to the SOP to be issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Independence Day function at the state, district, subdivision and local level and ‘At Home’ would be celebrated by adhering to social distancing and other guidelines. Members of the armed forces and paramilitary forces could enter and pass through the state.

However, the inter-state movement of people would continue to be regulated through registration on the Covid e-pass software to monitor compliance with the quarantine requirements and facilitate contact tracing in case a person tests positive for the virus. People coming from high-load areas would have to stay in institutional quarantine except in exceptional and compelling cases.

All those coming from abroad would have to be institutionally quarantined, as per the Central Government guidelines.

Orchardists, agriculturists, contractors and industrialists could bring labourers from other states with the permission of the district administration but they would have to undergo the mandatory institutional quarantine. They would start working only after testing Covid-negative or completing the quarantine period.

The other conditions with regard to the entry of people belonging to the state, and the entry of tourists and weekend commuters working in the state would be as per the quarantine guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry. Similarly, hotels, restaurants and dhabas would function as per the existing guide.

Source : The Tribune

