One dead, one injured as car plunges into Pabbar river in Shimla district

One person was killed and another injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Pabbar river in Rohru subdivision of the district, the police said today.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Gharshal village in Chirgaon, Shimla, while the injured was identified as Hitender Rawat, a resident of Diswani village, Chirgaon, they said.

According to reports, the accident took place on Saturday near Badiyara bridge in Rohru after Sanjeev lost control over the car and it plunged into the river. While Hitender sustained injuries, Sanjeev was washed away in the river.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and rescued the injured. Later, Sanjeev’s body was recovered from the river after a few hours of search operation.

The injured was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Rohru, from where he was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohru Pranav Chauhan confirmed the report and said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.