Cold conditions intensify in Himachal Pradesh

Cold conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with major tourist hot spots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie shivering at sub-zero temperatures.

Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees below normal with tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 20.7 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast thundershowers in the plains, low hills and rain, snowfall in middle and high hills of the state on February 13. — PTI

