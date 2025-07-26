On visit to flashflood-hit Seraj, Negi faces protests for earlier remarks

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi yesterday got a hostile reception from BJP activists during his visit to rain disaster-affected areas in the Seraj Assembly constituency, the home turf of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The minister was in Seraj to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and landslides, but his visit turned confrontational as protesters expressed their anger over his remarks made earlier.

BJP supporters, led by local leader Bhisham Thakur, accused Negi of making an insensitive statement during the peak of the natural disaster in Seraj.

The protesters claimed the minister had said, “Ab maja aaya Seraj ke logon ko”, which they viewed as deeply hurtful and inappropriate, especially in a region that lost 29 lives and saw extensive destruction of homes and crops.

Protesters also took offense to his comment directed at Jai Ram Thakur, suggesting that the former Chief Minister was now experiencing the true impact of natural disasters only because it affected his own constituency.

As the minister reached Janjehli, BJP workers showed black flags and shouted slogans ‘go back’ demanding his resignation.

Later, when Negi was conducting a meeting with officials at the Thunag rest house, angry protesters, including women, gathered outside, demanding he come out and speak to them.

When he exited and boarded his vehicle after the meeting, the protesters blocked his path and refused to move. Police personnel had to intervene to clear the way.

Meanwhile, despite political tensions, Negi chaired a high-level meeting in Thunag to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He emphasised that ensuring relief to every affected person was the top priority of the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said that over Rs 2.14 crore had already been disbursed in Mandi district under various heads and over Rs 45 lakh had gone specifically to Thunag.

For damage to homes and private property, over Rs 1.55 crore had been sanctioned, and Rs 1.35 crore had been allocated for Thunag alone. Besides, more than 4,000 ration kits, 865 blankets and over 5,100 tarpaulins had been distributed in the affected areas, he added.

Negi said that special attention was being given to reconnect rural roads. So far, 103 roads had been restored and 37 more were expected to be made functional soon.

Under MGNREGA, 401 works of Rs 9 crore had been initiated in Seraj, including the construction of 292 footpaths, 62 pedestrian bridges and three protection walls.

Also, Rs 40 lakh had been sanctioned to the Public Works Department (PWD) for debris removal from Pandav Shila, Kuthah, Thunag Bazaar and Sanglawara.