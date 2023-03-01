Snowfall in the Higher Reaches of Kullu-Lahaul, 117 Roads and 139 Power Transformers Stalled

There has been fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti Kullu district and other high-altitude areas. The higher reaches of the Lahaul Valley have again covered with snow. At the same time, rain was recorded in other parts including Shimla.

Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall. At the same time, the movement from Jalori Pass has also come to a standstill. 117 roads have been closed for traffic in the snowfall areas.

Apart from this, 139 power transformers and 10 drinking water schemes have also stalled. Maximum 106 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti. Seven roads are blocked in Chamba and two in Kullu district.

Similarly, till 10:00 am on Wednesday, 40 power transformers in Dalhousie sub-division, 28 in Kullu and 71 in Paonta Sahib sub-division were stalled. In Chamba, Bharmour, Lahaul and Udaipur sub-divisions, 10 drinking water schemes are also running obstructed.

Normal life has been affected in district Kullu due to snowfall since Tuesday night. Due to the fresh snowfall at both ends of the Atal Tunnel, the tunnel has been blocked for all types of vehicles.

At the same time, Highway-305 passing through Jalori Pass has also come to a standstill for traffic. 100 roads have also been closed in Kullu and Lahaul due to snowfall and landslides. Due to the weather, the miseries have again increased in the district.

A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Center Shimla today for heavy rain and snowfall in some areas of the state. There is an alert for thunderstorms in some parts on March 2. The weather is expected to remain bad in many parts of the state till March 5.

Rain was recorded in Shimla on Wednesday morning. Now the clouds are also covered with sunshine. Kufri, Narkanda, Khadapathar also received light snowfall since morning, though vehicular movement remained normal.

Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Due to snowfall, the movement of all types of vehicles, except emergency, on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Lahaul Valley has been stopped till further orders.

Open for local 4Y4 vehicles from Udaipur to Karoo Nala on the Udaipur-Pangi highway. The Kaza road is closed from Grafu to Kaza and from Sumdo to Losar Four Y Four is open to vehicles.

The district administration has instructed the local people and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel in case of snowfall.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 4.9, Sundernagar 10.1, Bhuntar 8.1, Kalpa minus 0.6, Dharamshala 9.2, Una 12.7, Nahan 12.5, Keylong 3.2, Palampur 10.0, Solan 8.0, Manali 4.0, Kangra 12.0, Mandi 9.6, Bilaspur 11.5, Hamirpur 11.9, Chamba 10.6, Dalhousie 3.9, Jubbarhatti 7.6, Kufri 1.4, Kukumseri minus 0.4, Narkanda minus 0.2, Reckong Peo 2.2, Seubag 6.8, Dhaulakuan 12.4, Barthi 11.7, Paonta Sahib 12.0 and Sarahan recorded 4.5 degree Celsius.