Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Himachal

People got relief from the scorching heat as several parts of the state received light rainfall on Sunday.

According to the State’s Meteorological Department, rainfall across the state is very likely to continue till June 21 with heavy spells of rain at isolated areas on June 20 and 21.

The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts with the exception of tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti till June 19, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas of these districts.

Maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by 4°C to 5°C across the state over the next few days while maximum temperatures are very likely to witness a dip of 2°C to 3°C in the next few days, thus bringing the mercury down in the state.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours with maximum temperatures being in the range of 23°C to 42°C in the state.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 27°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations such as Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 32°C, 26.7°C, 25°C and 28.7°C, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 31.4°C, Mandi 35.8°C, Kangra 35.3°C, Nahan 33.8°C, Bilaspur 35.4°C, Hamirpur 36.2°C, Keylong 21.9°C, Kalpa 22.4°C, Kufri 22.6°C, Bhuntar 37.2°C, Sundernagar 35.1°C and Narkanda 20.9°C and Reckong Peo 29.1°C.

With 42.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest with 9.2°C minimum temperature.