Cold wave increases, for the first time in the season the minimum temperature of Kukumseri is minus 12.4 degrees Celsius

Shimla: The cold wave has increased in many districts of Himachal Pradesh. People in the plains as well as the hilly areas are facing the biting cold.

For the first time this season, the minimum temperature in Kukumseri of Lahaul-Spiti has reached minus 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on January 16, the minimum temperature recorded here this season was 11.1 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, cold and fog continue to wreak havoc in the plain districts of the state. The minimum temperature in Una and Mandi has again fallen to zero degree Celsius.