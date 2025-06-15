Nagpur girl falls off zipline in Manali as harness belt breaks

A disturbing video capturing a 12-year-old girl falling 30 feet from a zipline near Nehru Kund in Manali has gone viral, reigniting concerns over adventure tourism safety in Himachal Pradesh.

The incident, which took place on June 8, remained under wraps until the footage surfaced online.

According to the police, Trisha’s father, Prafful Vijve, decided not to pursue legal action, saying he will personally ensure his daughter receives the necessary treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the zipline cable snapped mid-course, causing the girl to fall. She sustained serious injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Manali before being referred to Chandigarh.

She has since been transferred to Nagpur, where she continues to receive treatment, and her condition is said to be stable.

The incident has again raised concerns over the lax safety measures, adherence to proper safety protocols by operators and participation of minors in such high-risk activities.

While the Tourism Department has promised a full investigation, there has been no official statement confirming whether the operator involved in the incident will face charges for criminal negligence.