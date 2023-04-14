Under this new Govt Scheme, Widows and Single Women will Get Help in Building a House and Getting Basic Facilities

To provide social security to women in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is soon going to start ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana’, under which financial assistance will be provided to eligible widows and single women for the construction of houses.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would provide financial assistance under this scheme of Rs 1.5 lakh each to about 7000 such women during this financial year. Under this scheme, the annual income of women should be less than two lakh rupees.

The scheme is being finalized by the Women and Child Development Department and eligible widows and single women will be benefited under this scheme.

The CM said that this initiative of the state government will give strength to such women, who are unable to get their houses constructed due to financial constraints. With the help of this scheme, these women will now be able to build their own house.

Apart from this, electricity, water, and other necessary basic facilities will also be ensured in the houses constructed under this scheme. Under this scheme, it will also be ensured that women have the necessary resources available for their daily lifestyle.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that this scheme is an important initiative to improve the living standards of widows and single women and provide them with the necessary support to lead a dignified life in society.

He said that the present government was paying special attention to the welfare of the deprived sections of society. Several initiatives have been taken in this direction in the budget presented for the year 2023-24.

Many works are being done to improve the standard of living of the weaker sections of society, the results of which will be clearly visible in the coming times.