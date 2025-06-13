Relief from persisting heatwave; rainfall to continue in HImachal till June 19

People of Himachal Pradesh got a slight relief from the continuing heatwave conditions as several parts of the state received light rainfall on Friday.

According to the State’s Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain occurred in isolated areas of the state during the last 24 hours due to which maximum temperatures in many part of the state recorded slight dip. The department also revealed that rainfall is expected to continue across the state till June 19.

A yellow weather warning for several districts of the state have also been issued for June 15 to 17, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places of the state. During this period, maximum temperature across the state are expected to witness a dip of 3°C to 4°C, thus proving relief to the people from scorching heat.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning of heatwave in Kullu, Mandi, Una, Kangra and Chamba districts has also been issued for June 14.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 27.5°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations such as Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 34°C, 29.2°C, 26.4°C and 28.3°C, respectively.

Similarly, maximum temperature in Solan was 32°C, Mandi 37.4°C, Kangra 38°C, Nahan 33.9°C, Bilaspur 38.2°C,

Hamirpur 37.3°C, Kalpa 27°C, Kufri 21.9°C, Chamba 35.8°C, Bhuntar 37.3°C, Sundernagar 37.9°C and Narkanda 21.9°C.

With 42.7°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong, district headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 9°C minimum temperature.