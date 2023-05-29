Paraglider Crash in Kullu’s Dobhi

Shimla: A paraglider crashed at a paragliding site in Dobhi area of district Kullu. Pilots including a female tourist have been injured in this.

Both the injured were admitted to Regional Hospital Kullu for treatment. According to the information, the paraglider took off in Dobhi’s fly paragliding site this afternoon.

Suddenly the paraglider crashes in mid-air, killing the female tourists and the pilot. Both have suffered injuries in this incident.

Both the injured were immediately brought to Regional Hospital Kullu for treatment, where treatment is underway. At the same time, the police is probing the cause of the accident.