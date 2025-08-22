Ruckus at Congress meeting in Shimla; supporters take to sloganeering in favour of CM Sukhu and Vikramaditiya in front of Delhi leaders

A massive ruckus took place at the beginning of the Congress meeting ahead of the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chor’ rally in Shimla on Friday.

In the presence of AICC in-charge for Himachal, Ranji Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, the party workers resorted to sloganeering.

While one group of the workers raised slogans in favour of the Chief Minister, the other group raised slogans in favour of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

When the sloganeering did not stop, AICC co-incharge for Himachal Chetan Chauhan had to intervene and ask the party workers to stop sloganeering.