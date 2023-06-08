Delhi-Leh Route: The Longest Wonderful Journey Begins

HRTC Keylong Depot bus service has started on the world’s highest and country’s longest Delhi-Leh route. Although this bus service was running only from Delhi to Keylong for the last one or two months, but today on Thursday it has been started between Delhi-Leh. From Keylong, the bus has been sent to Leh this morning.

The bus service was to stop in September 2022. Now the snow has been cleared from the route and Himachal Road Transport Corporation Keylong has started the bus service.

RM Keylong Anshit Sharma said that the journey from Delhi to Leh will cost Rs 1736, while 30 passengers traveled for Leh on the first day. He told that the new bus given by the government recently has been run on this route.

With the commencement of this bus service, tourists will be able to enjoy the beautiful views of 16500 feet high Baralacha, 15547 feet Nakilla, 17480 feet Tanglangla, and 16616 feet high Lachung Pass.

In these passes, the bus will move forward by tearing the high mountains of snow. This wonderful sight is seen only for 3 to 4 months every year.