ITIs in Himachal Pradesh to reopen from October 1

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to reopen Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from October 1, six months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesperson said.

The ITIs, along with other educational institutions in the state, were closed in March to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

The Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to resume training activities in ITIs with effect from October 1 by strictly following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the reopening of educational institutions outside the containment zones from September 21. These schools opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12 with the prior written consent of the parents or guardians.

The Cabinet on Saturday also decided to allot the work of setting up the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Ridge in Shimla to famous sculptors Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan awardee Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar, the spokesperson said.

Further, the Cabinet gave its approval to restore Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana (MLALAD) fund of Rs 50 lakh for the year 2020-21, the announcement of which had already been made by the chief minister in the state assembly during the recently concluded monsoon session, he said.

The first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency will be released in October and the second instalment of the same amount after the elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, the spokesperson said.

A presentation was made before the Cabinet on the proposed visit of Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti district on October 3.

“The Cabinet gave its nod to the draft of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be executed and entered between the state government and Temple Trust Chamunda with regard to the transfer of land for lower terminal point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra district,” the spokesperson said. PTI

