Decision will be Taken on May 20 on Filling 2600 Posts in Electricity Board, Restoring OPS

A decision will be taken on May 20 to fill about 2,600 posts of various categories in the State Electricity Board and to restore the old pension scheme.

A meeting of the Service Committee of the Electricity Board has been called on May 20 under the chairmanship of the Finance and Energy Secretary. Matters related to the promotion of technical staff will also be discussed in this.

After the pressure of the employees’ unions, the meeting of the Service Committee has been called after ten months.

Due to the non-holding of the meeting of the Service Committee, the cases of amendment in the Promotion Act for various posts and new recruitment in the Electricity Board are pending.

In the board, 3,500 posts of assistant lineman and more than 500 posts of sub-station attendants are to be filled by promotion.

At present, there are more than 8,000 vacancies of various categories in the Electricity Board. The matter of starting the recruitment process for 2,600 posts is pending in the service committee. Now the decision to fill these posts is likely to be taken in the proposed meeting on May 20