Orange alert for two days of heavy rain in Himachal

Shimla: Monsoon continues to be active over Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Yellow alert has been issued for Friday.

The weather will remain bad in the state till July 31. On the other hand, 80.2 mm of rain has been recorded in Dharamshala, 50.6 mm in Palampur, and 26.0 mm in Jogindernagar on Monday night.

More than 500 roads are still blocked for traffic in the state. Apart from this, hundreds of water supply schemes and power transformers are also disrupted.

From this day the intensity of rain will decrease

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of increase in rainfall activities in the state during July 26 to 27.

During this, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The intensity and distribution of rainfall activity is likely to reduce over the state from July 30 onwards for the next 2 days. At the same time, the average maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal within the next four to five days.

School closed till July 28 in the Rampur Bushahr subdivision

On the other hand, in view of the heavy rain alert, it has been decided to keep all government and private schools under the Rampur Bushahr subdivision closed till July 28.

A notification in this regard has been issued by SDM Rampur Nishant Tomar. He said that 60 rural roads are still closed in Rampur Bushahr, Public Works Department.

People’s problems have increased due to the non-commencement of traffic on these roads. At the same time, in view of the Meteorological Department’s alert of heavy rains for the next two to three days, it has been decided to keep the schools closed till July 28 so that the students do not face any kind of problems.

At the same time, schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE can take a decision at their own level keeping in mind the safety of the students and staff.

Flood alert in these districts

Flash flood alert has been issued for the next 24 hours in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.

Heavy damage due to cloudburst in Kullu

On the other hand, amidst the yellow alert, there has been a huge devastation in the Gadsa valley of the Kullu district due to cloudburst at around 4:00 am on Tuesday morning. Panchanala and Hurla Nala were flooded due to cloudburst.

Due to this, five houses have been completely damaged, while 15 have been partially damaged. Three bridges have also been washed away in the flood.

Along with this, the Bhuntar-Gadsa Maniyar road has also been damaged at many places. Along with damage to government and private land, some cattle have also been washed away.